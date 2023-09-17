Eric Clapton and Bradley Walker Cover Willie Nelson Classic

(fcc) Eric Clapton has teamed up with Bradley Walker for a brand new cover version of the Willie Nelson classic "Always On My Mind" and have also released a video for the track.
The cover pays homage to the country legend in celebration of his 90th birthday. The music video was premiered on MTV First Look alongside a Times Square video billboard.
The video for "Always On My Mind" is a touching collection of photos and videos that celebrate Willie Nelson's legendary, decades-spanning career. This new release comes ahead of Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival, held in Los Angeles this September, where Bradley Walker will also be performing.
