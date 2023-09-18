Bryan Adams Announces Live At Royal Albert Hall Box Sets

(BMG) Bryan Adams, whose live concerts and signature brand of feel-good rock and roll and hit ballads have established him as one of the world's best rock singers and showman, today announces a series of concerts recorded live at London's historic Royal Albert Hall will be released as a box set via BMG.

In 2022, Adams headlined three epic nights at the treasured venue where each evening Adams performed one of his classic albums in its entirety: Cuts Like A Knife (Night 1), Into The Fire (Night 2) and Waking up The Neighbours (Night 3).

Scheduled for release December 8, LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL includes a total of 35 live songs, a Blu-Ray DVD of all the performances, plus a 32-page photo book featuring exclusive images from the storied nights.

LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL will be available in the following physical formats: Vinyl box set includes 35 songs on 4LPs, a Blu-Ray DVD featuring all of the performances and a 32-page photo book featuring exclusive images from these storied nights. Preorder here.

CD box set includes 35 songs on 3 CDs, a Blu-Ray DVD featuring all of the performances and a 32-page photo book featuring exclusive images from these storied nights.

