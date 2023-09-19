Bachman-Turner Overdrive Returns With Back In Overdrive Tour

(EA) Legendary guitarist and songwriter Randy Bachman is thrilled to announce the resurrection of his iconic 70s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive (BTO). Original BTO bassist and lead vocalist C. F. "Fred" Turner is on track to start helping Randy put it all together as soon as he can.
Also joining Randy and Fred in BTO will be Randy's son, Tal, along with touring musicians Marc, Brent, and Mick. They have revealed a handful of live dates this fall for their Back In Overdrive Tour.
Randy, Fred, and Tal are already writing and recording new songs and planning tours around the world. A BTO concert movie (filmed in 1976) is slated for release 2024, as is a double live album recorded that same year at Tokyo's Budokan Arena. Also on offer will be a wide range of vintage-style BTO merchandise: not just T-shirts, but belt buckles, leather bags, watches, gears, lighters, and more.
BTO TOUR DATES
SEP 22 - The Big E - West Springfield, MA
OCT 19 - The Family Arena - Saint Charles, ML
OCT 20 - Genesee Theatre - Waukegan, IL
NOV 2 - YouTube Theatre - Los Angeles, CA
NOV 4 - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino - Indio, CA
NOV 5 - The Magnolia - El Cajon, CA
*More dates to announce soon
