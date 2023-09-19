Frank Turner's Bandmates The Sleeping Souls Announce Debut Album

(CCM) London-based independent powerhouse punk/rock label Xtra Mile Recordings and The Sleeping Souls are excited to announce the Friday, November 24 release of Just Before The World Starts Burning, the explosive UK rock band's debut studio album.

Best known as Frank Turner's loyal bandmates and dedicated road warriors, The Sleeping Souls recorded Just Before The World Starts Burning over the last three years between Turner's rehearsal space in Oxford and Badlands studios in Ireland, resulting in 12 tracks that touch on numerous themes such as lost love, frustration, escapism, obsession, and personal family relations.

Including the anthemic single "Liar/Lover" and the highly-charged punk ripper "Caught Up In The Scrape," the announcement is led by "Rivals," a loaded lament on the antagonistic pains felt between feuding families. Written while on the road, the track finds scorching riffs, pounding drums and heavy downstrokes of guitar compounding the frenetic energy The Sleeping Souls are rightfully known for and is about sibling rivalry - the anger and isolation you can feel being part of a family that's breaking apart, and how it can be detrimental to your mental health. And as vocalist/guitarist Cahir O'Doherty summarizes, "Sometimes the people closest can be the most cruel, jealous and manipulative." Watch the apocalyptic music video for "Rivals" below:

The Sleeping Souls have toured alongside Frank Turner for over a decade, having previously recorded six studio albums with the punk icon, including 2022's #1 album FTHC. They've headlined Wembley Arena, performed at the 2012 London Olympics, and played across the world many times over. Comprised of Tarrant Anderson (bass), Matt Nasir (piano), Callum Green (drums), Ben Lloyd (guitar) and vocalist/guitarist Cahir O'Doherty (Fighting With Wire, Jetplane Landing, New Pagans), the band has decided that now is the time to branch out with their own independent project and showcase. Stay tuned for more music from the album to be released in the coming weeks.

