Frank Turner's Bandmates The Sleeping Souls Deliver Debut Album

(CC) The Sleeping Souls are excited to announce the release of Just Before The World Starts Burning, the explosive UK rock band's debut studio album. Best known as Frank Turner's loyal bandmates and dedicated road warriors, The Sleeping Souls recorded Just Before The World Starts Burning over the last three years between Turner's rehearsal space in Oxford and Badlands studios in Ireland, resulting in 12 tracks that touch on numerous themes such as lost love, frustration, escapism, obsession, and personal family relations.

Including the anthemic single "Liar/Lover," the highly-charged punk ripper "Caught Up In The Scrape," "Rivals," a loaded lament on the antagonistic pains felt between feuding families, and the introspective "Weathering The Storm," Just Before The World Starts Burning was an album written mainly on the road that delivers scorching riffs, pounding drums and heavy downstrokes of guitar compounding the frenetic energy The Sleeping Souls are rightfully known for.

Laced with spiraling riffs and highly charged vocals, the band's new single, "Scared Of Living," is a punk-rock firecracker which illuminates the vibrant, vital quality of the album from which it is taken. A song about this Orwellian world we find ourselves living in, it finds a band dwelling on how the age of the Internet is directly impacting who we are. "Living your life through cameras and apps isn't living," the band explains. "Everyone is trying to live up to a version of themselves that doesn't really exist in the real world, and you can't have your own opinions for fear of being lambasted publicly. Even though we've moved forward technologically, old institutions still inform everything we do. We need to break free, but at what cost?" Stream "Scared Of Living" below.

The Sleeping Souls have toured alongside Frank Turner for over a decade, having previously recorded six studio albums with the punk icon, including 2022's #1 album FTHC. They've headlined Wembley Arena, performed at the 2012 London Olympics, and played across the world many times over. Comprised of Tarrant Anderson (bass), Matt Nasir (piano), Callum Green (drums), Ben Lloyd (guitar) and vocalist/guitarist Cahir O'Doherty (Fighting With Wire, Jetplane Landing, New Pagans), the band has decided that now is the time to branch out with their own independent project and showcase.

