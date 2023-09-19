Soul Asylum: The Complete Unplugged - NYC '93 Set For Release

(IndieMusicMedia) To mark the 30-year anniversary of Soul Asylum's iconic MTV Unplugged appearance, Soul Asylum: The Complete Unplugged - NYC '93 will be available on all major digital streaming platforms on November 1o. As a prelude to the release the remastered MTV unplugged version of "Without A Trace" has been released.

MTV launched Unplugged in 1989. The show featured musicians performing unplugged versions of their electric repertoire, where the heaviest of bands abandoned walls of amps and picked up acoustic guitars exposing fans to more intimate versions of their favorite songs. Nirvana, Stone Temple Pilots and Pearl Jam are just a few that also graced the unplugged stage.

Soul Asylum's legendary and iconic 1993 MTV Unplugged performance is sixteen tracks, including four previously unreleased, non-broadcast songs from the set. Thought to be lost for over 20 years, master recordings of the band's 1993 performance have been newly mixed from the original tapes for this release. In April, on Record Store Day 2023, Sony Legacy released Soul Asylum: The Complete Unplugged - NYC '93 as a vinyl exclusive.

With a career that spans three decades the band's indie success led them to enter the major-label mainstream with 1988's Hang Time and its 1990 follow-up And the Horse They Rode In On, before achieving commercial breakthrough with 1992's triple-platinum Grave Dancers Union. Nearly a decade later, Soul Asylum returned in 2006 with The Silver Lining, Delayed Reaction in 2012, and Change of Fortune in 2016. Their 12th studio album Hurry Up and Wait was released in 2020 to both fan and critical acclaim, landing the band their highest Billboard chart position since 1995's platinum-selling Let Your Dim Light Shine. The Born Free EP, also released in 2020, features acoustic versions of songs from Hurry Up and Wait. Over the years, Soul Asylum fans have enjoyed several reissues of earlier releases, including 2022's remastered and expanded Grave Dancers Union: 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition.

September 21 in North Tonawanda, NY at Riviera Theatre

September 30 in Sandy Springs, GA at Blue Stone Arts & Music Festival

October 6 in West Siloam, OK at Cherokee Casino & Hotel

November 7 in Phoenix, AZ at Musical Instrument Museum [Acoustic Show]

November 9 in Montclair, CA at The Canyon Montclair [Acoustic Show]

November 11 in Ojai, CA at Ojai Deer Lodge [Acoustic Show]

November 12 in Santa Monica, CA at McCabe's Guitar Shop [Acoustic Show]

November 15 in Baton Rouge, LA at Edge Lounge at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel [Acoustic Show]

November 16 in Pensacola, FL at Vinyl Music Hall [w/ Drivin N Cryin]

November 17 in Ocala, FL at Reilly Arts Center

November 18 in Port St. Lucie, FL at Midflorida Event Center [w/ Sister Hazel]

