Soul Asylum: The Complete Unplugged Set For Special Release

(Indie Music Media) To mark the 30-year anniversary of Soul Asylum's iconic MTV Unplugged appearance, Sony Legacy will release Soul Asylum: The Complete Unplugged - NYC '93 as a Record Store Day 2023 vinyl exclusive.
The double album features the complete audio from Soul Asylum's legendary 1993 MTV Unplugged performance - sixteen tracks, including four previously unreleased, non-broadcast songs from the set. Thought to be lost for over 20 years, master recordings of the band's 1993 performance have been newly mixed from the original tapes for this release.
In anticipation of the April 22 Record Store Day album release, the remastered MTV unplugged version of "Black Gold" will be available on all major digital streaming platforms Friday, April 14. Upon its original 1993 release, the studio version of "Black Gold" peaked at number 4 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Chart during a 20-week run.
Hear the newly remastered, unplugged version below:
