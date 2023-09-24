Yes Kick Off U.S. Classic Tales Of Yes Your

(SRO) Yes have returned to America with a career-spanning set list. The "Classic Tales Of Yes" tour launched September 21 in Bethlehem, PA and ends November 4 in Riverside, CA.
On this tour-the latest presentation of their ongoing concert series illuminating their classic music-YES is performing many iconic tracks from the influential and pioneering Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees' catalog covering 50-plus years as well as music from their acclaimed new album MIRROR TO THE SKY (released May 19 on InsideOutMusic/Sony Music).
Ahead of the tour, YES [Steve Howe (guitars, vocals), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (vocals, acoustic guitar), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar, vocals), and Jay Schellen (drums)] shared these quotes.
"We've put together a great setlist covering the length and breadth of Yes' career." - Steve Howe
"Our 'Classic Tales of Yes' tour is one of our most diverse and adventurous tours to date. Spanning the entire fifty-five years of the band (yes 55!), we are introducing tracks from our latest album Mirror To The Sky. I'm sure the fans that are already familiar with the album will greatly appreciate us performing songs from it live. Of course, alongside many of the other Yes classics, we are also adding in a few surprises for good measure. - Geoff Downes
"We so look forward to bringing to the stage many highlights and fan favorites from across the diverse Yes cannon, plus a few selections from our warmly received new studio album, Mirror to the Sky. Come join us beneath the stars!" - Jon Davison
"We are playing some amazing selections from the YES catalog, including a few tracks from our new record Mirror To The Sky. It's a very exciting show we've put together and one I know YES fans will enjoy. See ya there!!!" - Billy Sherwood
"There is so much excitement surrounding this tour. It's quite expansive-there's something in it for every YES fan including brand new music from our new record. We're very much looking forward to performing it!" - Jay Schellen
Sunday, September 24 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
Monday, September 25 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
Wednesday, September 27 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Auditorium
Thursday, September 28 - Westbury, NY - NYCB Theatre
Saturday, September 30 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre
Sunday, October 1 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen PAC
Tuesday, October 3 - Oxon Hill, MD - MGM National Harbor
Wednesday, October 4 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center
Friday, October 6 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
Sunday, October 8 - Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Tuesday, October 10 - Orlando, FL - Steinmetz Hall
Saturday, October 11 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
Friday, October 13 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre
Monday, October 16 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center
Tuesday, October 17 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center
Thursday, October 19 - Warren, MI - Andiamo Showroom
Friday, October 20 - Cleveland, OH - Temple Live
Sunday, October 22 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre
Monday, October 23 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
Thursday, October 26 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
Saturday, October 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Hall At Eccles Theater
Monday, October 30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Tuesday, October 31 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa
Friday, November 3 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia
Saturday, November 4 - Riverside, CA - Fox Performing Arts Center
