Black Water County To Deliver 'The Only Life Worth Living' In November

(Rage) South West UK natives Black Water County are eagerly awaiting November, itching to get back out on the road to deliver their stunning brand new album to fans old and new across the UK. The Only Life Worth Living is the third studio album from Black Water County, mixing their traditional folk roots with punk rock attitude! The album will be available everywhere on the 3rd of November.

The Only Life Worth Living is ten tracks that encapsulate over a decade worth of experience and storytelling on sold-out stages everywhere. This new album not only celebrates their history but looks forward to the next ten years and where the journey will lead.

On the topic of their new album, we hand you over to BWC frontman Shan Byrom to give some more insight into their new creation: "The Only Life Worth Living spans the course of reaching rock bottom with a bank of broken hearts to throwing caution to the wind and then cycling all the way back round again. The twist of folk instrumentation with modern rock entangles the collection of tracks into a whiplash of energies, while still remaining loyal to the decade formulated BWC sound."

With their unique, eclectic crossover style, Black Water County have built a reputation as a brilliant live band through many years of gigs and especially their much anticipated festival appearances. Following a full Summer of festivals Black Water County are once again hitting the road in November across England and Scotland to bring their new music to the masses. There is also a very special show in Bournemouth in December where the new album will be played in full!

The Only Life Worth Living Tour (Headline album release tour)

9th November - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

10th November - Camden Assembly, London

11th November - The Thekla, Bristol

12th November - The Junction, Plymouth

16th November - The Key Club, Leeds

17th November - Anarchy Brew, Newcastle

18th November - Audio, Glasgow

Special Album Release Show - Full Album playthrough!

16th December - Old Fire Station, Bournemouth

