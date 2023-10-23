.

Black Water County Share 'Here We Are Again' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 10-23-2023

Black Water County The Only Life Worth Living cover art
The Only Life Worth Living cover art

Black Water County have shared a brand new single "Here We Are Again", along with an accompanying music video. The track comes from their forthcoming album, "The Only Life Worth Living", which will arrive on November 3rd.

The group says that the new track "it is a cynical goodbye to the person who knew you most but is now a stranger in your life", and the video features footage captured at Boomtown Festival earlier this year.

The band had this to say about the song, "The next instalment from new album The Only Life Worth Living follows the story of a break up but we've buried the broken heartstrings and now we're cutting ties.

"The new single Here We Are Again is a cynical goodbye to the person who knew you the most but is now a stranger in your life. How you both can convey a pessimistic sense of resignation and acceptance, yet still wish you could understand each others perspective better.

"As the conversation strives to capture the complex emotions and conflicts that can arise in relationships, as well as the difficulty of breaking free from patterns of behaviour, the melodies intertwine and build into an emotional intensification combining fluttering whistle and delicate mandolin percolated throughout.

"It's with a heavy heart that we hope everyone can recognise something in this story, please forgive us and know that it's all just part of the only life worth living". Watch the video below:

