M83 Shares 'Fantasy' Tour Archive Video For 'Sunny Boy' Ahead Of North American Tour

With his fall North American tour about to launch on 10/3, today M83, aka Anthony Gonzalez, has shared a lighthearted and inspiring tour archive video, shot and edited by Joey Armario, for Fantasy track "Sunny Boy".

The video collates footage of the band on the road and live throughout their 2023 month-plus-long run of sold-out, critically-heralded tour dates. Furthermore, fans will be excited to hear that M83 also plans to soon release "Mirror," a hidden track from 2011's beloved album Hurry Up, We're Dreaming, that has previously never been released digitally and has proved an especially dynamic moment in the recent live sets. More details to come.

For Gonzalez, Fantasy's direction and aesthetic was immediately clear. "I wanted this record to be very impactful live," he says. "The idea was to come back with something closer to the energy of 'Before The Dawn Heals Us'. The combination of guitars and synths is always in my music, but it's maybe more present on this new record than on the previous ones."

Reserved in nature, Gonzalez also sought to continue a trend that has become more prominent in his recent albums. "I wanted to be more present lyrically and vocally even if that was daunting at first," he states. "I thought if I could achieve that, this album will be more personal than those that came before."

Fantasy, M83's 9th studio album, proves a towering sensory delight and marks his most personal album to date, an alternate world that Gonzalez has created as an escape from the disconnected world we live in today.

Sonically expansive yet tenderly intimate, Gonzalez harnesses a juxtaposition of the unreachable and the omnipresent in a way that leaves the listener feeling unabashedly, heart-blazingly alive.

M83 is the musical vision of French multi-instrumentalist Anthony Gonzalez. Over the span of two decades, he has firmly established himself as an artist whose work transcends mere escapism in favor of full-on worldbuilding. Whether it be via his celebrated studio albums, film soundtracks, or compositions for stage productions, Gonzalez has proven that nothing surpasses his ability to perfectly encapsulate a specific time, emotion, or sense of place.

Initially sparked to inspiration from shoegaze, Gonzalez' body of work spans and blurs multiple genres and realms, from the synth-laden dream-pop found on Saturdays = Youth to the ambient soundscapes of Before The Dawn Heals Us. He has seen grandiose global success with the Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling Hurry Up, We're Dreaming, that features explosive hit single "Midnight City", and has performed sold out tours around the world. His career has also flourished in the film world, where he has soundtracked the silver screen for films like French director Gilles Marchand's 2011 'Black Heaven', 'Oblivion,' Tom Cruise's sci-fi flick, his brother's films 'Knife & Heart' (starring Vanessa Paradis **** The Guardian) and 'You And The Night', as well as soundtracking Cirque Du Soleil's VOLTA.

M83 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

10/3/2023 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre

10/4/2023 - Eugene, OR - Hult Center For The Performing Arts

10/7/2023 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

10/10/2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Auditorium

10/11/2023 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound

10/12/2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

10/15/2023 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

