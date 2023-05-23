M83 Announces North American Tour Dates

(Mute) M83, aka Anthony Gonzalez, has announced another run of North American tour dates that will commence in October 2023 and include a show in Los Angeles at Shrine Expo Hall and an appearance at Austin City Limits festival. Pre-sale runs from 10:00 A.M. local - 10:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 24th and general on-sale launches at 10:00 A.M. local on Thursday, May 25th.

For Gonzalez, Fantasy's direction and aesthetic was immediately clear. "I wanted this record to be very impactful live," he says. "The idea was to come back with something closer to the energy of 'Before The Dawn Heals Us'. The combination of guitars and synths is always in my music, but it's maybe more present on this new record than on the previous ones."

Reserved in nature, Gonzalez also sought to continue a trend that has become more prominent in his recent albums. "I wanted to be more present lyrically and vocally even if that was daunting at first," he states. "I thought if I could achieve that, this album will be more personal than those that came before."

Fantasy, M83's 9th studio album, proves a towering sensory delight and marks his most personal album to date, an alternate world that Gonzalez has created as an escape from the disconnected world we live in today.

10/3/2023 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre

10/4/2023 - Eugene, OR - Hult Center For The Performing Arts

10/7/2023 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

10/10/2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Expo Hall

10/11/2023 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound

10/12/2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

10/15/2023 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

