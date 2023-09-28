Ozzy Osbourne Delivers Third Episode Of The Osbournes Podcast

Metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has shared the third episode of the recently rebooted The Osbournes podcast with his wife and manager Sharon, son Jack and daughter Kelly.
Here is the episode synopsis: With special guest comedian Jamie Kennedy, The Osbournes delve into the changing landscape of the entertainment industry and explore the behind the scenes messaging in Sharon's latest obsession, "The Idol".
Kelly passionately defends her compelling claims about Prince Harry, while the family engages in thought-provoking discussions surrounding the controversial Hunter Biden saga. Comedian Jamie Kennedy fearlessly seizes the spotlight, tackling subjects such as the mysterious world of the Illuminati and the alarming surge of Satanism in today's pop culture landscape.
For those just tuning in, the Osbournes are not your typical family. This iconic clan, headed by the legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne and the indomitable Sharon Osbourne, became household names with their reality TV series in the early 2000s. They've since solidified their legacy by sharing their unfiltered views, wild adventures, and the rollercoaster ride of their lives, making them a constant source of intrigue and entertainment.
If candid conversations, laugh-out-loud moments, and a peek into the world of rock royalty are your jam, "The Osbournes Podcast" is a must-listen. Whether it's Ozzy's iconic tales from his days as the Prince of Darkness, Sharon's empowering journey in the entertainment industry, Kelly and Jack's adventures growing up Osbourne, or just some plain old family banter, there's never a dull moment. Stay tuned and get ready to hop aboard the Crazy Train!
