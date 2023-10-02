(CGZ) Bear Within Us continues to build their distinctive strength with a music video for their brand new single, "Down." At times it can feel like the world is constantly pushing so many around and down, but it is in the refusal of this single that embodies that strength of tenacity and showcases the quality of music Bear Within Us brings.
Bear Within Us strives to gather their music in a unique blend of driving riffs and melodic tones. Taking pride on all levels as they develop every song, whether it's a tale of triumph over adversity or a celebration of triumph.
Bobby shared, "In a moment where everyone is expected to fall in line, we find true success comes from those prepared grit their teeth, dig their heels in the ground and Bear Down.
"'Down' is a song for those whose already been through multitudes of trials and standing talk through it all. When the world tries to push, we will be the ones who aren't afraid to push back."
Bear Within Us Deliver 'Devils Day'
Foo Fighters Announce Everything or Nothing at All Stadium Tour- Styx Launching Las Vegas Residency- Ministry For North American Tour- more
Alice Cooper Not Following KISS and Aerosmith Into Retirement- U2 Launch UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere In Las Vegas- more
Thomas Rhett To Livestream Nashville Concert- Morgan Wallen Adds Back-to-Back Stops To One Night At A Time Tour- more
William Shatner - Ponder the Mystery Revisited
On The Record: Vandals- The Abbey
Classics: U2's Zooropa (30 years)
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Blue Oyster Cult
Foo Fighters Announce Everything or Nothing at All Stadium Tour
Styx Launching Las Vegas Residency
Ministry Tap Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly For North American Tour
LCD Soundsystem Announce 2023 Residency
TSOL's Greg Kuehn Shares 'Medicine Man' Video
Kvelertak Premiere 'Morild' Short Film
The Cruelty Officially Debut With 'Hand In Hand'
Bear Within Us Get 'Down' With New Video