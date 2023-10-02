.

Bear Within Us Get 'Down' With New Video

10-02-2023

Bear Within Us Get 'Down' With New Video

(CGZ) Bear Within Us continues to build their distinctive strength with a music video for their brand new single, "Down." At times it can feel like the world is constantly pushing so many around and down, but it is in the refusal of this single that embodies that strength of tenacity and showcases the quality of music Bear Within Us brings.

Bear Within Us strives to gather their music in a unique blend of driving riffs and melodic tones. Taking pride on all levels as they develop every song, whether it's a tale of triumph over adversity or a celebration of triumph.

Bobby shared, "In a moment where everyone is expected to fall in line, we find true success comes from those prepared grit their teeth, dig their heels in the ground and Bear Down.

"'Down' is a song for those whose already been through multitudes of trials and standing talk through it all. When the world tries to push, we will be the ones who aren't afraid to push back."

