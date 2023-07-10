Bear Within Us Deliver 'Devils Day'

(CowGirlZen) Tampa, Florida rockers Bear Within Us have released their new single "Devils Day", a celebration of those who refuse to conform to the norms of society and chose to stand up for what they believe in.
"Devils Day" is dedicated to all those who have faced adversity and have come out stronger than ever. It's a tribute to those who have fought tirelessly to make their voices heard and have never given up, even when the odds were against them.
Bear Within Us has taken hold with their single, "Devils Day" which is a statement for all the warriors out there who have been through the toughest of times and have emerged victorious.
The song celebrates resilience, courage, and determination, and if you want to be a part of a community that celebrates defiance, then Bear Within Us "Devils Day" is for you. Celebrate strength and courage, and let's show the world what we are made of.
They said of the track, "A song for those or us who tend to feel alone in a world of many. For the ones who refuse to cater to the demands and expectations of society. To the ones who will stand and fight until they physically have nothing left to give, even if it means standing alone."
