Melancholia To Deliver 'Book of Ruination' Next Month

(Freeman) Bellingham, WA duo Melancholia have announced their debut album 'Book of Ruination' and, today, share the album's second single, "Caught in Eternity's Jaws".

Formed in 2018, the duo has already released three EPs that have made waves through the underground. 'Book of Ruination', their most ambitious release to date, is a meditation into the void of sonic darkness and esoteric philosophy... an immense journey through life, death, and what lies beyond.

Melancholia comment: "'Caught in Eternity's Jaws' is a hallucinatory vision of the beauty and horror in this world and a rumination on both the cold indifference and impermanence of a life we so desperately cling to."

True to its name, Melancholia explores dread and anguish in all of its malformed glory through the lenses of crushing doom/sludge, ferocious black metal/death metal and raw, primitive crust punk. Unified by bleak lyrical themes, suffocating atmosphere, psychedelic dissonance, and striking visual art by vocalist/guitarist Gage Lindsay, Melancholia exist to push the boundaries of extreme music.

'Book of Ruination' was recorded at The Unknown Studio in Anacortes, WA with Rich Canut III. The album was mastered by Adam Pike (Red Fang, Murder by Death) and Nate Abner (Graves at Sea). The album will see its release on November 3rd on CD/LP/CS/Digital via Brutal Panda.

Additionally, the band's out-of-print 2021 EP, 'Static Church' will see its first vinyl and CD release on the same date.

Lastly, Melancholia have confirmed a record release show in Bellingham, WA on October 28th with Dryland.

