Melancholia Reveal New Single 'Sunscathed'

10-25-2023

(Freeman Promotions) Bellingham, WA blackened sludge duo Melancholia's debut album 'Book of Ruination' is out next Friday, November 3rd on Brutal Panda. Today, the band shares the third single "Sunscathed".

Melancholia comment: "Outshining all existential threats to humanity is climate change. It's here, it will get worse, and our efforts to mitigate the damage grow more futile by the day. Here's a new song to help get you through your work day."

See Melancholia live this Saturday, October 28 for the 'Book of Ruination' release show in Bellingham, WA at The Shakedown with Dryland. Stream the new single below:

