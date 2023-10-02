Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia Announce Blood Brothers Live in Canada

(MPM) Gulf Coast Records is proud to announce the November 17 release of Blood Brothers Live in Canada, an album which perfectly captures all the excitement and blues/rock energy created by the dynamic duo of guitarists Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia on their recent Blood Brothers Tour, featured in an intimate setting that transports listeners to front row seats for all the action. Blood Brothers Live in Canada was recorded at Blue Frog Studios, White Rock, British Columbia, Canada, on May 19 and 20, 2023. The new album was produced by Mike Zito and mastered by Kid Andersen.

"Our shows in White Rock were full of energy and fire," Mike Zito says about the recording. "Blue Frog Studios set an exceptional vibe for the task at hand. Albert and the band were seriously on that night; I felt really good about it." Adds Albert Castiglia: "The stars were aligned that night in White Rock: the perfect room, perfect acoustics, an amazing audience and incendiary playing by everyone in the band. We've had a lot of shows like that, but very few have been captured on tape. It had to be shared with the world. It was a night to remember!"

The band for those nights consisted of Mike Zito - vocals/guitars; Albert Castiglia - vocals/guitars; Doug Byrkit - bass guitar; Matt Johnson - drums/percussion; Ephraim Lowell - drums/percussion; and Lewis Stephens - piano/organ.

The track listing for Blood Brothers Live in Canada album includes 10 live versions of songs that were originally included on the duo's Blood Brothers studio album released to great international critical acclaim on Gulf Coast Records. That disc was produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith and proceeded to top both the Billboard and iTunes blues charts after its release in March, 2023. Augmenting those tracks are searing live covers of Zito's "Gone to Texas," the title track of his 2013 CD released on Ruf Records; and a blistering take on the Neil Young Classic, "Rockin' in the Free World," which closes the new album out in grand style.

Blood Brothers - Live in Canada - Track Listing and Songwriting Credits

1. Hey Sweet Mama (Mike Zito)

2. Tooth and Nail (Tinsley Ellis)

3. In My Soul (Mike Zito)

4. Food Never Learns (Fred James)

5. A Thousand Heartaches ( Albert Castiglia)

6. No Good Woman (Mike Zito)

7. My Business (John Hiatt)

8. Hill Country Jam (Mike Zito,. Josh Smith)

9. You're Gonna Burn (Fred James, Berry Hill)

10. Bag Me, Tag Me, Take Me Away ((Graham Wood Drout)

11. Gone To Texas (Mike Zito)

12. Rockin' in the Free World (Neil Young, Franks Sampedro)

