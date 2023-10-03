Mondo Generator Unleash 'Rubber Room'

(PS) Stoner punk icons Mondo Generator (fronted by former Kyuss and Queens of the Stone Age bassist Nick Oliveri) unleash their third single "Rubber Room", taken from their new album "We Stand Against You" to be released this October 13th on Heavy Psych Sounds.

About the song, frontman and bassist Nick Oliveri says: "Rubber room is about losing one's mind and being condemned to a rubber room. A simple complex jam with all and everything a song needs: Mike Pygmie's riffs and Mike Amster's crushing beats! These two Mondo G's make it easy for me to belt out what it is I'm trying to say! Let's lose our minds in the rubber room."

Three years after the triumph of their comeback album "F*** It", the unstoppable trio formed by Nick Oliveri, Mike Pygmie and Mike Amster returns louder than ever with their fiery seventh album "We Stand Against You". Described by the band as their "heaviest and most brutal album to date", this sonic A-bomb is a f***-them-all statement, nine punk-charged missiles propelled by sharp riffing and fire-driven drumming that will induce severe whiplashes and a wide grin on each listener's face. Crank the volume up and raise your fists against authority and all forms of oppression as Mondo Generator deliver their most cathartic record yet!

"We Stand Against You is nine songs of fire, fury and angst! Some of them reflect my personal thoughts, some are about family and close friends dying or committing suicide, and some are about my experience with the Corona lockdowns. This is a record of real emotion and not for the weak," comments Nick Oliveri.

