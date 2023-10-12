Mondo Generator Streaming New Album 'We Stand Against You'

(Purple Sage) Iconic Nick Oliveri-fronted stoner punk trio Mondo Generator team up with Invisible Oranges to present their forceful seventh studio album "We Stand Against You" in its entirety ahead of its release this Friday 13th October on Heavy Psych Sounds.

Three years after the triumph of their comeback album "F*** It", the unstoppable trio of Nick Oliveri (ex-Kyuss and Queens Of The Stone Age), Mike Pygmie (John Garcia, You Know Who) and Mike Amster (Nebula) returns louder than ever with their fiery seventh album "We Stand Against You". Described by Oliveri as their "heaviest and most brutal album to date", this sonic A-bomb is a f***-them-all statement, nine punk-charged missiles propelled by sharp riffing and fire-driven drumming that will induce severe whiplashes and a wide grin on each listener's face. Crank the volume up and raise your fists against authority and all forms of oppression as Mondo Generator deliver their most cathartic record to date!

"We Stand Against You is nine songs of fire, fury and angst! Some of them reflect my personal thoughts, some are about family and close friends dying or committing suicide, and some are about my experience with the Corona lockdowns. This is a record of real emotion and not for the weak," comments Nick Oliveri.

