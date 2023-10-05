Yes Share Early Version Of 'I've Seen All Good People'

(hennemusic) Yes is streaming an early take of "I've Seen All Good People" as the first preview to the November 24 release of a Super Deluxe Edition of its 1971 project, "The Yes Album."

The band's third studio record - and first with guitarist Steve Howe - delivered their commercial breakthrough while reaching the UK Top 5 and US Top 40 thanks to instant classics like "Yours Is No Disgrace" and Starship Trooper."

The 2023 4CD, Blu-ray and LP package presents a newly remastered version of "The Yes Album" expanded with rarities, two previously unreleased concerts, and fresh mixes by Steven Wilson, including an immersive Dolby Atmos Mix.

"The Yes Album (Super Deluxe Edition)" includes Wilson's newly remastered version of the original album on both CD and LP. Two previously unreleased concerts from 1971 will debut in the set as well: the first was recorded in Gothenburg, Sweden just a few weeks before "The Yes Album" was released, while the second was recorded six months later during a New Haven, CT stop on the band's US tour.

"The Yes Album represents to me the invention of 70's Yes," says Howe. "This was aided by leaving outside material off the record and heavily investing in the influences we brought together, particularly the arrangement skills and utilizing the available best technology. Our adventurism shows in the originality of the music and lyrics, as none of us had done anything quite like this before."

"It's wonderful to know that 50 years later our music is still appreciated," adds singer Jon Anderson. "It was a 'make or break' time for the band on many levels. The harmony within the band was really special at that time, and it came through in the music." Stream an early take of "I've Seen All Good People" here.

Related Stories

AJR Share New Song 'Yes I'm A Mess'

Yes Kick Off U.S. Classic Tales Of Yes Your

Yes Announce Special 'Yessingles' Collection

Ghost of Vroom Deliver 'Yesterday In California' Video

More Yes News