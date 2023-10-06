Lamb of God Share New Single 'Evidence' And Announce Documentary

(Epic) Lamb of God have released a brand-new single called "Evidence" to celebrate the anniversary of their last album, "Omens" and announced a special making of documentary for the 2022 record.

Regarding the single, vocalist Randy Blythe shared, "One of the more baffling aspects of modern day life is the conscious rejection of empirical facts in favor of Internet echo chamber emotional security blankets. Truth is not subjective, no matter how uncomfortable that makes some people. Art is though, so enjoy the song, however you may choose to interpret it."

Exploding as a signature Lamb of God pit-starter, "Evidence" barges in with a pummeling polyrhythmic groove fortified by airtight riffing. Against this backdrop, Blythe's apocalyptic observations cut deep as he muses, "The road to hell is paved with bad concessions," before repeating on the refrain, "The body politic has decomposed." It culminates on one last burst of cathartic energy baptized in distortion and venomous screams.

Alongside the new single, tomorrow Lamb of God will share their Making Of: Omens documentary widely for the first time on the actual one-year anniversary mark of the album. Initially released last year on-demand for a limited one-month release alongside physical CD and Vinyl merch bundles, this marks the wide-release of the inside look at the process of writing and recording the metal icons celebrated ninth album. The documentary will be available here starting at 12 PM PST.

