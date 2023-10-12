The Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie Announce Twin Tribute Vinyl

(NLM) As the final dates of their monumental 20th anniversary tour approach, The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie commemorate their 2003 landmark albums once more: This time in the form of a double A-side single, Brand New Colony / We Looked Like Giants 7", featuring The Beths and Car Seat Headrest paying tribute to two beloved songs from Give Up (Sub Pop) and Transatlanticism (Barsuk).

On one A-side is New Zealand indie rockers, The Beths' delightfully bright cover of "Brand New Colony." The sonically brilliant reinterpretation features fellow New Zealander, producer and multi-instrumentalist Pickle Darling's signature finger pluckings and dulcet keys.

The other A-side features alt-rock mainstay Car Seat Headrest's propulsive guitar-driven take on Death Cab for Cutie fan favorite "We Looked Like Giants." The double A-side 7" is available for preorder today and ready to stream here

