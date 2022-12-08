The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie 20th Anniversary Tour

Tour poster Tour poster

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie have announced plans to hit the road next fall for a landmark 20th anniversary co-headline North American tour.

The live run will see both groups performing their 2003 albums in full - The Postal Service's RIAA Platinum-certified Give Up and Death Cab for Cutie's RIAA Gold-certified breakthrough fourth studio LP Transatlanticism - two classics released within a mere eight months of one another that year.

Benjamin Gibbard, the co-founder of both bands, will pull double duty throughout the tour, performing with The Postal Service - comprised of Gibbard, Jimmy Tamborello, and Jenny Lewis - as well as with Death Cab for Cutie (alongside Nick Harmer, Dave Depper, Zac Rae, and Jason McGerr).

"I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003. The Postal Service record came out, Transatlanticism came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I'm totally fine with that. I've never had a more creatively inspired year." - Gibbard

The trek will kick off September 8, 2023 at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME and continue through mid-October, with highlights including shows at New York City's famed Madison Square Garden, Berkeley, CA's Greek Theatre, and Los Angeles, CA's Hollywood Bowl.

SEPTEMBER 2023

8 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

9 - Kingston, RI - The Ryan Center

10 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl

12 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall

13 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall

14 - Washington, DC - Merriweather Post Pavilion

17 - Detroit, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheater

20 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

21 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center

24 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

26 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

27 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

OCTOBER 2023

3 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

4 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea Ballroom at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

7 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

10 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre - UC Berkeley

13 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

Related Stories

Death Cab for Cutie Expand Asphalt Meadows Tour

Death Cab for Cutie All Over The Map With 'Rand McNally'

Death Cab for Cutie Release New Song Foxglove Through The Clearcut

Death Cab For Cutie Premiere 'Here to Forever' Video

Death Cab for Cutie Music and Merch

News > Death Cab for Cutie