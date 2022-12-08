The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie 20th Anniversary Tour

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie have announced plans to hit the road next fall for a landmark 20th anniversary co-headline North American tour.
The live run will see both groups performing their 2003 albums in full - The Postal Service's RIAA Platinum-certified Give Up and Death Cab for Cutie's RIAA Gold-certified breakthrough fourth studio LP Transatlanticism - two classics released within a mere eight months of one another that year.
Benjamin Gibbard, the co-founder of both bands, will pull double duty throughout the tour, performing with The Postal Service - comprised of Gibbard, Jimmy Tamborello, and Jenny Lewis - as well as with Death Cab for Cutie (alongside Nick Harmer, Dave Depper, Zac Rae, and Jason McGerr).
"I know for a fact I will never have a year again like 2003. The Postal Service record came out, Transatlanticism came out. These two records will be on my tombstone, and I'm totally fine with that. I've never had a more creatively inspired year." - Gibbard
The trek will kick off September 8, 2023 at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME and continue through mid-October, with highlights including shows at New York City's famed Madison Square Garden, Berkeley, CA's Greek Theatre, and Los Angeles, CA's Hollywood Bowl.
SEPTEMBER 2023
8 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena
9 - Kingston, RI - The Ryan Center
10 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl
12 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall
13 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall
14 - Washington, DC - Merriweather Post Pavilion
17 - Detroit, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheater
20 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
21 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center
24 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
26 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
27 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
OCTOBER 2023
3 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
4 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea Ballroom at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
7 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
10 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre - UC Berkeley
13 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
Death Cab for Cutie Expand Asphalt Meadows Tour
Death Cab for Cutie All Over The Map With 'Rand McNally'
Death Cab for Cutie Release New Song Foxglove Through The Clearcut
Death Cab For Cutie Premiere 'Here to Forever' Video
Death Cab for Cutie Music and Merch
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Alice Cooper U.S. Tour- Aerosmith Cancel Remaining Vegas Residency- Paramore- Cheap Trick- more
Journey Recruit Def Leppard Manager Amid Legal Battle- From Ashes To New Give 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' A Rock Makeover- Metallica- more
Metallica Warn Fans About Crypto Scams- Slipknot Expanding Knotfest To Another Country Next Year- Collective Soul- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce North American and European Tour Dates- Metallica's James Hetfield Explains '72 Seasons'- more
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More
Spoiler NYC - Banned in 38 States
Rick Nielsen Remains Sidelined From Cheap Trick Tour
Kenny Chesney Honors Rescue Pet With 'Da Ruba Girl'
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie 20th Anniversary Tour
Singled Out: Ralph Nix & the Guilt Birds' Retold
You Me At Six Share heartLESS Single
Paramore Deliver 'The News' Video
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Alice Cooper U.S. Tour Announced
Aerosmith Cancel Remaining Vegas Residency Dates Due To Illness