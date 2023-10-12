Varg Release 'Ewige Wacht' Video

(Freeman) German pagan metal band Varg have released a music video for their track "Ewige Wacht", which is the title track to their brand new album that arrives this Friday, October 13th.

The title track "Ewige Wacht", underlined by an intense and very special official music video, forms the final climax and combines pagan themes, haunting melodies and the engaging power of the wolves to end this outstanding sonic adventure, leading into promising times for the German horde.

Fylgja on the new single and music video: "'Ewige Wacht' is the title track of our new album, which thematically represents the concept. It's about family and all those we call family. It's about the cycle of life, about living through our ancestors, living on in our children and always watching over each other, even beyond death. The flame of the soul is constantly passed on and never goes out.

"For me personally, this is a particularly emotional track as four generations of my family are involved in the video: my grandma, my mother, my daughter and me.

"Have fun with Ewige Wacht!!!

Related Stories

Mudvayne, Atreyu, Crown The Empire and Afterlife Added To VARGOS Lineup

More Varg News