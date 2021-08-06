Mudvayne, Atreyu, Crown The Empire and Afterlife Added To VARGOS Lineup

Mudvayne, Atreyu, Crown The Empire and Afterlife have been added to the lineup of the VORAGOS: Destination Lunasea Beach, joining the previously announce Rob Zombie, Mastodon and more.

The private island festival and 5-day rock cruise will take place February 16-21, 2022 aboard the Norwegian Pearl Ship and will be docking for one day in Belize for a one-of-a-kind private island beach festival and will be hosted by SiriusXM's Jose "Metal Ambassador" Mangin.



Chad Gray of Mudvayne had this to say, "I still can't believe I'm saying...MUDVAYNE IS BACK. It's been a long time coming. We are very excited to get back on stage in front of all the OG Oxygen Wasters and the New Ones that have NEVER seen us! We're looking forward to being on the maiden voyage of DWP's VORAGOS cruise. Let's Go!"



Jose Mangin added, "I'm far beyond stoked to be hanging and partying with so many friends and family on VORAGOS, and getting to host it is even better. "

This destination cruise is going to be one for the record books for sure! A festival on the beach, and concerts on board, it's so badass! I can't wait to throw down hard with you and my Metal shipmates in Mudvayne, Mastodon, Atreyu, my AZ homies DED, Rob Zombie and so many others!"

Related Stories

Slipknot, Rob Zombie and Mudvayne Lead Inkcarceration Lineup

Mudvayne Reunite and Announce Festival Performances

News > Mudvayne