Duran Duran Announce Cancer Awareness Benefit Concert Following Andy Taylor's Diagnosis

Event poster

(High Rise) Duran Duran announced a very special one-off benefit concert for the UK-based charity: The Cancer Awareness Trust, following news that their friend and former band-member, guitarist Andy Taylor, had been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in 2018.

Details of Andy's diagnosis reached the band just days before their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last November, since which time they have been made aware of a revolutionary life-extending treatment that they will be funding for cancer patients such as Andy.



The benefit will take place on Saturday, August 19 at The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park, California - a very intimate venue whose 'Doing Good At the Guild' programming benefits a number of Artist charities. Ticket pre-sale for members of the Duran Duran VIP Fan Community starts Monday, July 17 at noon Pacific, and general on-sale begins Wednesday, July 19 at noon Pacific.



Speaking about the benefit, singer Simon Le Bon said: "We are heading to Northern California, to play many of the songs that we wrote together with our dear friend, Andy Taylor, to help him and others in their fight against prostate cancer. It is the right thing to do."



Duran drummer Roger Taylor added: "We would like to thank our fans and the organizers of this benefit who have given us the chance to help our longtime friend and colleague Andy Taylor. We have always described ourselves as a 'band of brothers,' and that has never been more true than in this very moment



Professor Sir Chris Evans, Founder - The Cancer Awareness Trust continued "I am delighted that we have been able to help turn Andy's life around, and with the support of Duran Duran and their incredible fanbase, the revolutionary new treatment could well both improve Andy's quality of life and extend it significantly. Andy will receive the latest precision medical treatment, emanating from some recently successful clinical trials, along with the ongoing support that the Cancer Awareness Trust is providing. The incredible support of Duran Duran will mean many more people will benefit just like Andy has".



Following the benefit, Duran Duran will commence the second leg of their highly acclaimed North American FUTURE PAST TOUR in Highland, CA on Sunday August 20. Produced by Live Nation, the new dates will bring the legendary, award-winning four-piece across 18 cities, joined by very special guests Nile Rodgers & CHIC and Bastille on select dates, and for one night only the incomparable icon Grace Jones at Forest Hills in Queens, NY on September 22.

Related Stories

Duran Duran Release Rework Of Give It All Up Feat. Tove Lo

Duran Duran FUTURE PAST Radio Launched On SiriusXM

Duran Duran Add Shows to Future Past Tour and Recruit Grace Jones For One Concert

Duran Duran Announce North American The Future Past Arena Tour

More Duran Duran News