Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Announce 2024 World Tour

(Prime PR) Slash Feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have confirmed a massive run of 2024 international dates. The newly announced The River Is Rising-Rest of the World Tour '24 will kick off with the band's return to Mexico City's Pepsi Centre WTC, and will see SMKC hit 20 countries, and 31 cities across the globe.
General on sale for tickets begins Friday, October 20 at 10:00 AM local time, but fans can access pre-sale tickets from Thursday, October 19 at 10:00 AM local time by signing up here.
A decade and four albums into their career, the universally acclaimed album 4--which debuted as the #1 Most-Selling Hard Rock Album--is SMKC like you've never heard them before. A vibrant rock album fueled by memorable guitar hooks and compelling melodies, big choruses, and even bigger riffs, 4 hits on a wide range of sounds, styles, and moods in 10 songs, and does it all with laser-sharp musical focus and a lightning-in-a-bottle sense of immediacy.
The fourth studio album from SMKC and SLASH's fifth solo album overall, SLASH and his bandmates MYLES KENNEDY (Vocals), TODD KERNS (Bass & Vocals), BRENT FITZ (Drums), and FRANK SIDORIS (Guitar & Vocals), partnered with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, John Prine, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile), on 4 resulting in the band's strongest album to date. Recorded at RCA Studio A in Nashville, Cobb shared the band's desire to lay down the tracks live in the studio--including guitar solos and vocals--revealing a stunning, vital sound and style all captured live.
Support on the various dates of SMKC's The River Is Rising-Rest of the World Tour '24 will come from Mammoth WVH; see dates below for a full list of details with additional shows to be announced soon.
Tue-Jan-23-24 - Mexico City, Mexico - Pepsi Center WTC
Fri-Jan-26-24 - Bogota, Colombia - Chamorro City Hall
Mon-Jan-29-24 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil - Arena Hall
Wed-Jan-31-24 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Espaco Unimed
Thu-Feb-01-24 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Qualistage
Sun-Feb-04-24 - Porto Alegre, Brazil - Pepsi on Stage
Wed-Feb-07-24 - Montevideo, Uruguay - Antel Arena
Fri-Feb-09-24 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Movistar Arena
Sun-Feb-11-24 - Cordoba, Argentina - Cosquin Rock Festival
Tue-Feb-13-24 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro Caupolican
Sat-Mar-02-24 - Osaka, Japan - Namba Hatch
Mon-Mar-04-24 - Tokyo, Japan - Zepp DiverCity Tokyo
Tue-Mar-05-24 - Tokyo, Japan - Zepp DiverCity Tokyo
Thu-Mar-28-24 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena #
Sat-Mar-30-24 - Birmingham, England - Resorts World Arena #
Sun-Mar-31-24 - Newcastle, England - City Hall #
Tue-Apr-02-24 - Manchester, England - AO Arena #
Wed-Apr-03-24 - Glasgow, Scotland - Hydro #
Fri-Apr-05-24 - London, England - Wembley #
Mon-Apr-08-24 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Hall #
Tue-Apr-09-24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome #
Thu-Apr-11-24 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle #
Fri-Apr-12-24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - KB Hallen #
Mon-Apr-15-24 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall #
Tue-Apr-16-24 - Katowice, Poland - Spodek
Thu-Apr-18-24 - Brno, Czech Republic - Winning Group Arena #
Fri-Apr-19-24 - Budapest, Hungary - MVM Dome #
Mon-Apr-22-24 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum #
Tue-Apr-23-24 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion #
Thu-Apr-25-24 - Munich, Germany - Zenith #
Fri-Apr-26-24 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal #
Mon-Apr-29-24 - Paris, France - Zenith #
