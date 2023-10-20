Hollow Front Share 'Will I Run?' Video

(Atom Splitter) Hollow Front have shared the video for "Will I Run?", a track from their forthcoming third album The Fear of Letting Go, that will be released on October 27 via UNFD.
"'Will I Run?' is a song about the struggle of fighting your inner demons, who tell you're not good enough, and resisting the urge to turn around and run away from your problems when things get hard," says singer Tyler Tate.
"[Guitarist] Lee [Albrecht] actually wrote a majority of the lyrics on this song. He struggled with depression and self-doubt when his daughter was being born. Wondering whether or not he was going to be a good dad or if he was going to fail, so that's where he was coming from with the lyrics. And I think this is a very relatable feeling. When I first became a dad, things were terrifying. I didn't know anything and that made it even scarier."
He continues, "I think this song can be interpreted many ways. 'Running Away' from our last album had a similar message. You can't always run away from your problems, regardless of how badly you want to. This was also the first song we've written where a majority of my parts are singing, instead of screaming. That's definitely a change for us, but we want to be able to write whatever song we want, and losing Dakota left that box unchecked, so we decided to experiment with my voice. I think the results were better than we expected and the fans of our more intimate and emotional songs will really enjoy this track."
This Grand Rapids, MI duo - Tate and Lee Albrecht [guitar ] - emerged from a season of seemingly endless trials and tribulations. Instead of backing down, they transform the chaos around them into unpredictable and undeniable anthems.
"The album is a journey out of feeling helpless in a situation I don't have control over," notes Tyler. "I've realized the only thing I have control over is the choice to move on and keep going. That's all I'm doing. I'm not ready to give up yet."
