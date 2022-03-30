August Burns Red, We Came As Romans, Hollow Front, and Void Of Vision Tour

Tour poster

August Burns Red have announced that they will be returning to the road this summer to launching their very own Through The Thorns headline tour of the U.S.

The trek will feature support from We Came As Romans, Hollow Front, and Void Of Vision and will be kicking off on July 15 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania at HMAC.

The band had this to say, "We are so excited to hit the road with this awesome package filled with our friends in WCAR, and two great new bands: Hollow Front and Void of Vision.

"We will be hitting up some places we haven't played in a VERY long time, as well as some familiar favorites. We hope to see you soon!" See the dates below:

7/15-Harrisburg, PA-HMAC

7/16-Sayreville, NJ-Starland Ballroom

7/17-Providence, RI-The Strand Ballroom

7/19-Rochester, NY-Anthology

7/20-Hartford, CT-The Webster

7/22-Baltimore, MD-Ram's Head Live

7/23-Norfolk, VA-Norva

7/24-Asheville, NC-Orange Peel

7/25-Knoxville, TN-The Mill & Mine

7/26-Columbia, SC-The Senate

7/28-Birmingham, AL-Iron City

7/29-New Orleans, LA-Republic

7/30-Austin, TX-Emos

7/31-Corpus Christi, TX-Brewster Street Icehouse

8/2-Tucson, AZ-Encore

8/3-San Diego, CA-Soma

8/4-Santa Cruz, CA-Catalyst

8/5-Sacramento, CA-Ace of Spades

8/6-Portland, OR-Roseland

8/8-Seattle, WA-Showbox Market

8/9-Spokane, WA-Knitting Factory

8/10-Boise, ID-Knitting Factory

8/12-Great Falls, MT-The Newberry

8/13-Billings, MT-Zoo Montana

8/14-Fargo, ND-Fargo Brewing Outdoors

8/16-Minneapolis, MN-Fillmore

8/18-Lincoln, NE-Bourbon St

8/19-Des Moines, IA-Val Air

8/20-Milwaukee, WI-The Rave

8/21-Bloomington, IL-Castle Theater

8/23-Ft. Wayne, IN-Piere's

8/24-Cincinnati, OH-Bogarts

8/25-Louisville, KY-Mercury Ballroom

8/27-Long Island, NY-Paramount

Related Stories

August Burns Red Frontman Leaves Tour Over Emergency Situation

August Burns Red Share 'Paramount' Live Video

Killswitch Engage, August Burns Red, Light the Torch Tour Dates Revealed

August Burns Red Deliver 'Vengeance'

News > August Burns Red