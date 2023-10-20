Dhani Harrison Releases First Album In Six Years 'INNERSTANDING'

Dhani Harrison has released INNERSTANDING, his first solo album in six years. The new album is available now digitally, with a 2LP Neon Yellow color vinyl edition being available on February 9th, 2024, via H.O.T. Records/BMG.
The album features Blur's Graham Coxon on several tracks, including the single "New Religion", as well as guest appearances from Liela Moss of The Duke Spirit and critically acclaimed Australian singer Mereki. "Here we are in a new world and here is the new album that has come forth from it." Dhani Harrison on his new album, INNERSTANDING.
Harrison previously previewed the album with the single "Damn That Frequency", which also featured Coxon on saxophone. In addition to his appearance on that track, Coxon also features on guitar on four other songs on INNERSTANDING. The album was produced by Harrison and co-mixed with GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Paul Hicks (The Beatles, Joe Strummer, The Rolling Stones).
Originally stepping onto the global stage with his band thenewno2, Dhani Harrison first earned critical acclaim for his innovative sound and approach with performances at Coachella, Lollapalooza, and on multiple late night TV shows. However, it was as solo artist that Harrison truly demonstrated his creative autonomy. 2017's IN///PARALLEL served as a testament to his evolution as a musician, weaving intricate melodies and a subject matter that forewarned much of what the world has experienced in the years following its release. Rolling Stone hailed IN///PARALLEL writing that it was "psychedelia-tinged journey into modern-day disconnect."
Harrison is also known for scoring film and TV projects as well as collaborating with an array of diverse artists including Wu-Tang Clan, UNKLE, John McLaughlin, Annie Lennox, Pearl Jam, Nitin Sawhney, Perry Farrell, Prince, Regina Spektor, and Fistful of Mercy (alongside Ben Harper & Joseph Arthur). Since his 2013 debut as a composer on Richard La Gravenese's Beautiful Creatures, Harrison has gone on to score the Sundance Award- winning MATANGI/MAYA/M.I.A., for which he and his scoring partner Paul Hicks received an International Documentary Association (IDA) Award nomination for "Best Music Score Award." Additional scores include R.Z.A.'s CutThroat City, Obey Giant - The Story of Shepard Fairey, Amazon's original series Good Girls Revolt, Showtime's White Famous, and the much-lauded HBO docuseries, The Case Against Adnan Syed.
As an artist who defies categorization, Harrison continues to explore the boundaries of music and creativity. His ability to seamlessly blend diverse influences while maintaining his individuality has solidified his place as a contemporary musical visionary. With each new composition, performance, and collaboration, Dhani Harrison invites us to join him on a sonic journey that knows no limits.
Dhani Harrison Announces New Album INNERSTANDING
Rolling Stones Stream 'Hackney Diamonds'- Duff McKagan Joined By Jerry Cantrell For 'I Just Don't Know'- blink-182 Share 'ANTHEM PART 3' Lyric Video- more
Metallica Star Guests On Time to Relax with The Offspring Podcast- Pearl Jam's 'Vs.' Getting Special Releases For 30th Anniversary- more
Blake Shelton Announces 2024 Back To The Honky Tonk Tour- Kyle Gordon Goes Country With 'Girls Are The Best'- more
Caught In The Act: The Darkness Rock Chicago
Road Trip: Mountains of Fun Await in Smyth County, Virginia
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live in New Buffalo, MI
Live: Depeche Mode Rock Orlando
Rival Sons Deliver Second Album of 2023 'LIGHTBRINGER'
Foo Fighter Chris Shiflett 'Lost at Sea' With New Solo Album
Robert Jon & The Wreck 'Hold On' With New Video
The Damn Truth Premiere 'I Just Gotta Let You Know' Video
The Veronicas Make A 'Perfect' Return
Dhani Harrison Releases First Album In Six Years 'INNERSTANDING'
Enter Shikari Share Audiotree Live Session and Interview
Neil Young Announces New Album 'Before And After'