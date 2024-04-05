Dhani Harrison Shares 'Damn That Frequency (Easy Star All-Stars Remix)'

(Big Hassle Media) Dhani Harrison today shares "Damn That Frequency (Easy Star All-Stars Remix)," a reimagining of the lead track from his second solo album, INNERSTANDING. The new version sees the song remixed by the acclaimed reggae collective Easy Star All-Stars who add a reggae and dub elements to Harrison's song. Both the album version and remix release feature the legendary guitarist from the band Blur, Graham Coxon, on saxophone.
Easy Star All-Stars is the brainchild of producer/songwriter/musician Michael Goldwasser. Working as a revolving collective of musicians and vocalists, they have established themselves as one of the top international reggae acts on the scene for over two decades. During this time, they've toured in over 30 countries on 6 continents, bringing together fans of reggae, classic rock, dub, and indie rock into one big family. Michael's productions of the group's reggae reimaginings of classic albums include Dub Side of the Moon (2003), Radiodread (2006), Easy Star's Lonely Hearts Dub Band (2009), Easy Star's Thrillah (2012), and Ziggy Stardub (2023), and two original collections, Until That Day (2008) and First Light (2011).
INNERSTANDING was produced by Harrison and co-mixed with GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Paul Hicks (The Beatles, Joe Strummer, The Rolling Stones). Besides "Frequency," Coxon is featured on his regular instrument, guitar on several tracks on the album. Also making appearances are Liela Moss of The Duke Spirit and the critically acclaimed Australian singer Mereki.
