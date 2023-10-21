Holy Wars Announce 'Cult Classic' EP

Holy Wars have announced that they will be releasing a brand new EP entitled "Cult Classic" on November 10th via Pale Chord Records.

Vocalist Kat Leon had this to say, "Making this EP was a fun and intrusive experience. I wanted to pose the question of what if the horror aka 'the monster' was actually inside us?

"In most thrillers, the monster is an external enemy but in this body of music I really wanted to lean into the internal enemy but also acknowledging how this internal enemy is influenced by our external world and what we are made to feel about ourselves and about others.

"Cult classic is the climax track revealing the true enemy - the unattainable ideology of what it takes to thrive in a society that is holding each individual under its thumb.

"I hope this EP and every song displaying the internal struggle of the self, empowers the listener and allows them to have the freedom to unplug and let go of the ever powerful ego."

