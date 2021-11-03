Megadeth Share Video From Forthcoming Live Package

Megadeth have shared a video for their performance of "Holy Wars...The Punishment Due," which comes from the box set version of thei forthcoming live package.
The new package, entitled "A Night In Buenos Aires", was captured during the band's 2005 stadium performance, and is set to be released in various formats that will include special liner notes from Dave Mustaine on December 3rd.
In addition to the standard digital release, other formats will include a 2 Disc CD version in a gatefold wallet, deluxe 3LP vinyl editions as a standard 180 gram black version, as well as a variety of colored vinyl editions including purple splatter, clear, red and blue.
There will also be a deluxe multi-media box set that will include a Blu-ray, a DVD and two CDs. Preorder the colored vinyl here, and the CD and clear vinyl here (paid links). Watch the video and see the tracklisting below:
1. Blackmail The Universe
2. Set The World Afire
3. Wake Up Dead
4. In My Darkest Hour
5. She-Wolf
6. Reckoning Day
7. À Toute Le Monde
8. Hangar 18
9. Return To Hangar
10. I'll Be There
11. Tornado Of Souls
12. Trust
13. Something That I'm Not
14. Kick The Chair
15. Coming Home (To Argentina)
16. Symphony Of Destruction
17. Peace Sells
18. Holy Wars...The Punishment Due
19. Symphony Of Destruction (Alternate Version)
Five Finger Death Punch Recruit Megadeth For Select 2022 Dates
Megadeth and Lamb of God Postpone Final Dates Of Tour
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Fuels John 5's New Track 'Que Pasa'
Megadeth's David Ellefson Returning With The Lucid
Megadeth Reveal Ellefson's Replacement For Tour
Megadeth's New Album Will Be Turned In 'Any Day Now'
Megadeth Unplugged Album Being Released After 20 Years
Hatebreed Added To Megadeth and Lamb Of God Tour
Megadeth's New Album Will Not Include David Ellefson
Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey Announce Young Guns Tour- Bob Seger Uninjured In Halloween House Fire- NEEDTOBREATHE, Switchfoot and Judah- more
Sammy Hagar Says There Is No Feud With David Lee Roth- Ozzy Osbourne Confirms Zakk Wylde For Entire New Album- more
Radiohead Share Video For Previously Unreleased 'O.K. Computer' Era Song- Kenny Chesney Expands Stadium Tour- Alice Cooper- more
KISS Las Vegas Residency Canceled- Slash Shares Story Behind 'The River Is Rising'- Led Zeppelin- more
Kool & the Gang - Perfect Union
Root 66: Billy Joe Shaver & Kinky Friedman- Dar Williams - I See Hawks in L.A.
5 Star: Joe Bonamassa - Time Clocks
Video Premiere: Jyrki 69's 'American Vampire'
Roses & Revolutions - Midnight Monsters
New Found Glory Deliver 'Somber Christmas' Video
alt-J Get Animated For 'Get Better' Video
Epica Share Epic Live Video From Forthcoming Live Package
Neil Peart Spirit Of Drumming Scholarship Announced
Carl Palmer Launches ELP Legacy Tour
Paul McCartney and Third Man Records Share Mini Documentary
Touche Amore Announce North American Headline Tour
Angels & Airwaves Extend Tour With Special Concert Stream