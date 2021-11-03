.

Megadeth Share Video From Forthcoming Live Package

Michael Angulia | 11-03-2021

Package promo

Megadeth have shared a video for their performance of "Holy Wars...The Punishment Due," which comes from the box set version of thei forthcoming live package.

The new package, entitled "A Night In Buenos Aires", was captured during the band's 2005 stadium performance, and is set to be released in various formats that will include special liner notes from Dave Mustaine on December 3rd.

In addition to the standard digital release, other formats will include a 2 Disc CD version in a gatefold wallet, deluxe 3LP vinyl editions as a standard 180 gram black version, as well as a variety of colored vinyl editions including purple splatter, clear, red and blue.

There will also be a deluxe multi-media box set that will include a Blu-ray, a DVD and two CDs. Preorder the colored vinyl here, and the CD and clear vinyl here (paid links). Watch the video and see the tracklisting below:

1. Blackmail The Universe
2. Set The World Afire
3. Wake Up Dead
4. In My Darkest Hour
5. She-Wolf
6. Reckoning Day
7. À Toute Le Monde
8. Hangar 18
9. Return To Hangar
10. I'll Be There
11. Tornado Of Souls
12. Trust
13. Something That I'm Not
14. Kick The Chair
15. Coming Home (To Argentina)
16. Symphony Of Destruction
17. Peace Sells
18. Holy Wars...The Punishment Due
19. Symphony Of Destruction (Alternate Version)

