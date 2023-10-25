Closure in Moscow Announce First U.S. Dates in Six Years

(Speakeasy) Closure in Moscow have announced their first U.S. tour dates in six years, supporting their forthcoming album Soft Hell (Oct. 27, Bird's Robe Records), with eight Stateside performances this February. Gold Necklace opens on all dates.

In the lead-up to Soft Hell's Friday release, Closure in Moscow have released three singles and videos from the 12-song album, with the most recent being the synth-laden track, "Keeper of the Lake." The accompanying video features a performance video produced by Yovozol with filming by Rowey. Blending '90s VHS effects with the quirky and idiosyncratic performance of the band, it's yet another glimpse into a new era of these genre-shifting chameleons. The song follows the band's well-received singles, "Better Way" and "Primal Sinister."

Soft Hell is the band's third album and their first new album in nine years, following Pink Lemonade (2014), First Temple (2009) and their debut EP, The Penance and the Patience (2008).

Soft Hell U.S. tour dates:

February 9 Brooklyn, NY Meadow

February 10 Philadelphia, PA TBA

February 11 Baltimore, MD Metro Gallery

February 13 Atlanta, GA Masquerade

February 14 Nashville, TN The End

February 16 Dallas, TX Deep Ellum Art Co

February 17 San Antonio, TX The Rock Box

February 18 Houston, TX White Oak Upstairs

Related Stories

Closure in Moscow Deliver 'Better Way' Video

More Closure in Moscow News