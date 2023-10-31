Slash Feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators Going Down Under

(Prime PR Group) Slash Feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators will be heading to Australia in February 2024 as part of the massive The River Is Rising-Rest of the World Tour '24 of international dates.

The newly announced shows will visit Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne with special guests The Struts and Rose Tattoo. The River Is Rising-Rest of the World Tour '24 will officially kick off with the band's return to Mexico City's Pepsi Centre WTC, on January 23, and will see SMKC hit 21 countries, and 35 cities across the globe. Support on the various dates of SMKC's The River Is Rising-Rest of the World Tour '24 will come from Mammoth WVH, with The Struts and Rose Tattoo opening on the Australia run of shows.

A decade and four albums into their career, the universally acclaimed album 4 --which debuted as the #1 Most-Selling Hard Rock Album, and at #2 on the ARIA (Australian) chart--is SMKC like you've never heard them before. A vibrant rock album fueled by memorable guitar hooks and compelling melodies, big choruses, and even bigger riffs, 4 hits on a wide range of sounds, styles, and moods in 10 songs, and does it all with laser-sharp musical focus and a lightning-in-a-bottle sense of immediacy.

The fourth studio album from SMKC and SLASH's fifth solo album overall, SLASH and his bandmates MYLES KENNEDY (Vocals), TODD KERNS (Bass & Vocals), BRENT FITZ (Drums), and FRANK SIDORIS (Guitar & Vocals), partnered with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, John Prine, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile), on 4 resulting in the band's strongest album to date. Recorded at RCA Studio A in Nashville, Cobb shared the band's desire to lay down the tracks live in the studio--including guitar solos and vocals--revealing a stunning, vital sound and style all captured live.

Tue-Jan-23-24 - Mexico City, Mexico - Pepsi Center WTC

Fri-Jan-26-24 - Bogota, Colombia - Chamorro City Hall

Mon-Jan-29-24 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil - Arena Hall

Wed-Jan-31-24 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Espaco Unimed

Thu-Feb-01-24 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Qualistage

Sun-Feb-04-24 - Porto Alegre, Brazil - Pepsi on Stage

Wed-Feb-07-24 - Montevideo, Uruguay - Antel Arena

Fri-Feb-09-24 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Movistar Arena

Sun-Feb-11-24 - Cordoba, Argentina - Cosquin Rock Festival

Tue-Feb-13-24 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro Caupolican

Thu-Feb-22-24 - Adelaide, Australia - Adelaide Entertainment Centre*

Sat-Feb-24-24 - Sydney, Australia - Hordern Pavilion*

Sun-Feb-25-24 - Brisbane, Australia - Riverstage*

Tue-Feb-27-24 - Melbourne, Australia - John Cain Arena*

Sat-Mar-02-24 - Osaka, Japan - Namba Hatch

Mon-Mar-04-24 - Tokyo, Japan - Zepp DiverCity Tokyo

Tue-Mar-05-24 - Tokyo, Japan - Zepp DiverCity Tokyo

Thu-Mar-28-24 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena #

Sat-Mar-30-24 - Birmingham, England - Resorts World Arena #

Sun-Mar-31-24 - Newcastle, England - City Hall #

Tue-Apr-02-24 - Manchester, England - AO Arena #

Wed-Apr-03-24 - Glasgow, Scotland - Hydro #

Fri-Apr-05-24 - London, England - Wembley #

Mon-Apr-08-24 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Hall #

Tue-Apr-09-24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome #

Thu-Apr-11-24 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle #

Fri-Apr-12-24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - KB Hallen #

Mon-Apr-15-24 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall #

Tue-Apr-16-24 - Katowice, Poland - Spodek

Thu-Apr-18-24 - Brno, Czech Republic - Winning Group Arena #

Fri-Apr-19-24 - Budapest, Hungary - MVM Dome #

Mon-Apr-22-24 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum #

Tue-Apr-23-24 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion #

Thu-Apr-25-24 - Munich, Germany - Zenith #

Fri-Apr-26-24 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal #

Mon-Apr-29-24 - Paris, France - Zenith #

# Mammoth WVH

* The Struts and Rose Tattoo

Related Stories

Nick Oliveri Recruits Slash For 'Chains and Shackles'

Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Announce 2024 World Tour

Slash Weighs In On Guns N' Roses Biopic Idea

Slash Does Surprise Jam With Dorothy At The Troubadour

News > Slash