A$AP Rocky Breaks Up Fight And Brokers A Hug At Show

"He's seventeen, so you not supposed to be fighting him anyways," Rocky said to the older man. "At a A$AP show, y'all are considered family, you feel me?" he added. "You supposed to come here to get out your anger in life, bro. You paid money to celebrate us and celebrate yourself. This is culture, you know what I'm saying? This is not just music. I want you to know I love you."

Then the rapper invited the young men to embrace, and they obliged. Rocky proved that no problem or disagreement can't be resolved with a hug. Watch the video, which contains some explicit language, here.