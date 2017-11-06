Eric Clapton Documentary Hitting Theaters For One Night

A limited theatrical release will qualify the film for awards consideration in the new year. It's already one of the 170 films submitted for Oscar consideration, which will be narrowed down to 15 before the nominees are selected.

Directed by Lili Fini Zanuck, The Hollywood Reporter reports that Life in 12 Bars is "an unflinching and deeply personal journey into the life of the legendary musician." The film explores Clapton's difficult childhood and struggles with substance abuse, as well as his role in shaping the rock landscape." Read more here.