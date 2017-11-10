Faith Hill Photo-Bombs Miranda Lambert

Such was the case at this week's (Nov. 7) BMI Country Awards, where Keith Urban received the BMI Champion Award for his work supporting up and coming songwriters and musicians.

Among those in attendance was Miranda Lambert, who was there with friend and fellow singer-songwriter, Natalie Hemby. The two were having their picture taken by Lambert's boyfriend, Anderson East, when they were photo-bombed by someone else at the event.

The photo-bomber in question was none less than country music legend, Faith Hill. "Ummmmm last night at the BMI awards," Lambert captioned the photo on Instagram. "Best photo bomb ever! Me and (Natalie Hamby) freaked out." See the cute photo here.