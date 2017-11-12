Robert Plant To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award Honor

The group's highest honor goes to a UK artist for outstanding contribution to the Americana genre over the span of a career and life in music. Set to take place at the Hackney Empire in East London, the third UK Americana Awards show will recognize the achievements of British and International members of the Americana music community in a variety of categories.

The awards are part of the music industry group's AmericanaFestUK event, which features showcases and a conference over the January 31-February 1 window.