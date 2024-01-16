Robert Plant And Saving Grace Announce Headline Tour

Legendary Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant has announced that his new group Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian will be launching a U.K. headline tour this spring.

The trek will include a performance at this year's Teenage Cancer Trust shows at the Royal Albert Hall which will mark the final time that the special benefit concerts will be curated by The Who frontman Roger Daltrey.

Saving Grace will be kicking off the tour on March 13th in Bristol at the Beacon and have announced dates through July 24th in Woking at the New Victoria Theatre.

Taylor McCall will be playing support and had this to say, "To have my first international tour to be opening up for an actual legend, in Robert Plant, is a dream come true. The venues we're playing are absolutely historic and beautiful and I can't wait to make my own history in them with Robert."

March 13 - Bristol Beacon

March 14 - Ipswich Regent

March 17 - London Palladium

March 18 - Tunbridge Wells Assembly Halls

March 20 - Peterborough New Theatre

March 21 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

March 23 - Hastings White Rock Theatre

March 24 - London's Royal Albert Hall (Teenage Cancer Trust)

March 26 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

March 27 - Sheffield City Hall

March 29 - Blackburn King George's

April 30 - Harrogate Royal Hall

May 01 - Stockton Globe

May 03 - Warwick Arts Centre

July 23 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

July 24 - Woking New Victoria Theatre

Related Stories

Robert Plant Taking Part In An Evening With Andy Taylor

Robert Plant Taking Part In Gloucester History Festival

Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Tour and Debut Song Release

Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, John Fogerty Part Of Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour

News > Robert Plant