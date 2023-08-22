Robert Plant Taking Part In Gloucester History Festival

Event poster

Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant is set to appear at the upcoming Gloucester History Festival where he will be joining historian Martin Wall, and TV historian Janina Ramirez for a special talk as part of the festival.

Plant and the other speakers will present the "Warriors & Kingdoms: Tales Of The Anglo-Saxon West" talk at Blackfriars Priory on the final day of the festival September 17th.

Organizers had this to say about the presentation: Lead singer of Led Zeppelin, lyricist and rock legend Robert Plant and acclaimed historian Martin Wall have long been fascinated by the history, myths and legends of the old Welsh Marches, the haunting and beautiful lands reaching all the way from Gloucestershire to the mysterious Long Mynd and the magical Kinver Edge. A land rich in Anglo-Saxon treasures, Iron Age hill forts and Arthurian legends.

They join Janina Ramirez for a fascinating journey across the borderlands between England and Wales exploring two thousand years of history from Roman to Anglo-Saxon times, from King Cnut and Boudicca to the Kingdom of Mercia, and from the last Welsh Princes to the crucible of the Industrial Revolution.

Set your gaze westward and join them in the magical atmosphere of Blackfriars Priory to hear the compelling story of England's ancient past explored in West: Tales of the Lost Land.

Find ticket details here.

