Lady Gaga In Early Planning Stage for Sexual Assault Trauma Centers

"Women who are abused end up having long-term physical and physiological problems," he said. "I'm working with Lady Gaga now' we [want to] set up trauma centers where women can go to get the long-term help they need to deal with these crises' We finally are recognizing the long-term impacts on the health of women and men who've been abused. It's the next great frontier I want to be part of."

Lady Gaga's team confirmed the report to Entertainment Weekly, adding that these plans are in the "early stages."

"The Vice President and Lady Gaga share an interest in addressing the long-term physical and emotional effects of trauma and they have been discussing what to do about it," her rep said in a statement. "Their discussions on how to move forward are in the early stages."Read more - here.