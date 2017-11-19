Up and Coming Rapper Lil Peep Dead at 21

The cause of death is yet unconfirmed but The Guardian reported that Peep overdosed. The rapper was open in his music about drug abuse and struggles with depression.

On social media, peers and fans paid tribute to Lil Peep. Post Malone, Travis Barker, Diplo, Lil Yachty and others saluted his burgeoning talent and lamented the loss.

"Peep was the nicest person. Hanging out with him, talking to him about music, the song ideas we were going to do together and touring was so amazing," tweeted Marshmello. "Everyone will miss you man." See the tweets - here.