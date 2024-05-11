Led Zeppelin legend Jimmy Page took to social media to pay tribute to inide rock icon Steve Albini, who passed away from a heart attack on May 7th, and worked with Page and his former Zeppelin bandmate Robert Plant on their 1997 album "'Walking into Clarksdale'.
Page wrote, "I was very sad to hear of Steve Albini's passing this week. Robert and I worked with him in 1997 on our album 'Walking into Clarksdale' - a record I'm still really proud of.
"I had a strong connection with Steve, we all did on that album, and he came with such pedigree and experience as one of the world's leading mixers and audio engineers. He loved working with analogue tape, in fact his own band was called Shellac. He was so passionate and knowledgable, really dedicated to the cause during our recording sessions at RAK and EMI Number Two Studio at Abbey Road.
"Steve had worked with Nirvana on their third album and also with the likes of Pixies and Bush. He had an impressive CV and leaves a real legacy. RIP, Steve."
Gibson Announces Jimmy Page 1969 EDS-1275 Doubleneck Collector's Edition
Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Teams Up With Gibson
Jimmy Page Talks Surprise Rock Hall Jam - 2023 In Review
David Coverdale and Jimmy Page In the Studio For Coverdale-Page's 30th Anniversary - 2023 In Review
Alex Lifeson On Likelihood Of Rush Reunion- Jimmy Page Pays Tribute To Steve Albini- Metallica Share Full Elton John Tribute- more
Robert Plant Revisits Led Zeppelin Classics For Wolverhampton Wanderers- Bad Wolves Recruit Chris Daughtry For 'Hunger For Life'- more
Carly Pearce Continues Through The Lens Series With New Song 'Fault Line'- Thomas Rhett Shares New Song 'Beautiful As You'- more
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Rocks Chicagoland
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Root 66: New Riders of the Purple Sage- Gene Clark- More
Robert Plant, Yes and Willie Nelson Among Stars Coming to Ozarks Amphitheater
Alex Lifeson On Likelihood Of Rush Reunion
Watch Slipknot's 25 Years Later Video Recapping Special Shows
Stream Fitz and The Tantrums' New Song 'No Goodbyes (Friends Forever)'
Riot (V) Release 'Mean Streets' Video As New Album Arrives
Carmine Appice Recruits All-Star Lineup For New Cactus Album
Valley Begin New Era With 'When You Know Someone'
Jimmy Page Pays Tribute To Steve Albini
Metallica Share Full Elton John and Bernie Taupin Tribute Performance