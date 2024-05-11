Stream Fitz and The Tantrums' New Song 'No Goodbyes (Friends Forever)'

Fitz and The Tantrums are streaming their brand new single "No Goodbyes (Friends Forever)", interpolate Vitamin C's 1999 classic "Graduation (Friends Forever)," which just celebrated its 25th birthday.

Frontman Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick had this to say about the new track, "School's winding down, and summer is upon us. However, we wanted to remind everyone to never say goodbye forever. Those middle school, high school, and college friendships make us who we are.

"Even if we don't see those same people every day anymore, we carry those experiences forever. This is our tribute to all of those friends and everything they taught and showed us. We just had to shout out Vitamin C in there and bring it full circle."

The new song arrives as the band prepared to hit the road for a North American summer tour that will also feature O.A.R. and is set to kick off on July 10th in Halifax. See the dates and stream the new song below:

Fitz and The Tantrums Tour Dates

July 10, 2024 - Halifax, NS - TD Halifax Jazz Festival 2024

July 12, 2024 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

July 13, 2024 - Montpelier, VT - Do Good Festival 2024

July 14, 2024 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion

July 16, 2024 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater*

July 18, 2024 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE*

July 19, 2024 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage*

July 20, 2024 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion*

July 21, 2024 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

July 23, 2024 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion*

July 25, 2024 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17*

July 26, 2024 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17*

July 27, 2024 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion*

July 28, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann*

July 30, 2024 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

July 31, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park*

August 02, 2024 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall*

August 03, 2024 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

August 04, 2024 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater*

August 07, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre*

August 08, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre*

August 09, 2024 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre*

August 10, 2024 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery*

August 12, 2024 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

August 13, 2024 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery*

August 14, 2024 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater*

August 16, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - TBA*

August 17, 2024 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater*

August 18, 2024 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

August 21, 2024 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park*

August 22, 2024 - Grand Rapids, MI - Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

August 23, 2024 - Highland Park, IL - Ravina Festival 2024*

August 24, 2024 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

August 25, 2024 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion*

*with O.A.R.

