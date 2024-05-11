Metallica Share Full Elton John and Bernie Taupin Tribute Performance

Metallica have shared the full video of their tribute performance honoring Elton John and Bernie Taupin at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. on March 20, 2024 where John and Taupin were honored with the Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize for their contribution to music.
The metal legends performed "Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding", from Elton's iconic "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" album, during the special event that was hosted by Billy Porter.
They said ahead of the event, "We are beyond excited and proud to have been invited to perform at a very special event honoring the legendary songwriting team of Elton John and Bernie Taupin as they are presented with the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.
"We are traveling to Washington, DC, next month to join Garth Brooks, Annie Lennox, Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, and others for the tribute concert and award presentation on March 20.
"... Elton and Bernie have been collaborating for 56 years and counting, and together, they have penned some of our lifetime's most memorable and influential songs. We are thrilled to celebrate this honor with them, and we look forward to an incredible evening of unique performances from their remarkable collection of songs."
Metallica Rock Tribute To Elton John and Bernie Taupin
