Riot (V) Release 'Mean Streets' Video As New Album Arrives

Riot (V) have celebrate the release of their new studio album, "Mean Streets", by premiering a music video for the record's title track that was directed by Tom Flynn (Lamb Of God, Black Stone Cherry, Suffocation).

Don Van Stavern said of the new album hitting stores, "We're more than proud to finally present 'Mean Streets' to the world! It's an album that we put a lot of passion into for our legacy and fans.

"Throughout the years, I have learned what the listener expects from the band. We had some time off so we really wanted to make the fans happy with our return.

"We always write with Mark in mind and what he might have done. This one represents all eras of the band from the rock beginnings of 'Rock City' to our last power metal release 'Armor Of Light.' We always unleash the fire down under!" Watch the video below:

