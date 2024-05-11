Riot (V) have celebrate the release of their new studio album, "Mean Streets", by premiering a music video for the record's title track that was directed by Tom Flynn (Lamb Of God, Black Stone Cherry, Suffocation).
Don Van Stavern said of the new album hitting stores, "We're more than proud to finally present 'Mean Streets' to the world! It's an album that we put a lot of passion into for our legacy and fans.
"Throughout the years, I have learned what the listener expects from the band. We had some time off so we really wanted to make the fans happy with our return.
"We always write with Mark in mind and what he might have done. This one represents all eras of the band from the rock beginnings of 'Rock City' to our last power metal release 'Armor Of Light.' We always unleash the fire down under!" Watch the video below:
Quiet Riot Headlining 2024 Rock For Ronnie's Year Of The Dragon Concert
Riot (V) Share 'Love Beyond The Grave' Lyric Video
Reunited Slayer To Rock Riot Fest
Riot (V) Announce New Album With 'High Noon' Lyric Video
Alex Lifeson On Likelihood Of Rush Reunion- Jimmy Page Pays Tribute To Steve Albini- Metallica Share Full Elton John Tribute- more
Robert Plant Revisits Led Zeppelin Classics For Wolverhampton Wanderers- Bad Wolves Recruit Chris Daughtry For 'Hunger For Life'- more
Carly Pearce Continues Through The Lens Series With New Song 'Fault Line'- Thomas Rhett Shares New Song 'Beautiful As You'- more
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Rocks Chicagoland
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Root 66: New Riders of the Purple Sage- Gene Clark- More
Robert Plant, Yes and Willie Nelson Among Stars Coming to Ozarks Amphitheater
Alex Lifeson On Likelihood Of Rush Reunion
Watch Slipknot's 25 Years Later Video Recapping Special Shows
Stream Fitz and The Tantrums' New Song 'No Goodbyes (Friends Forever)'
Riot (V) Release 'Mean Streets' Video As New Album Arrives
Carmine Appice Recruits All-Star Lineup For New Cactus Album
Valley Begin New Era With 'When You Know Someone'
Jimmy Page Pays Tribute To Steve Albini
Metallica Share Full Elton John and Bernie Taupin Tribute Performance