Valley Begin New Era With 'When You Know Someone'

Alt-pop group Valley have release their brand-new track, "When You Know Someone," along with an accompanying music video, which is the first track released by the group as a trio following the departure of Mickey Brandolino.
Karah James had this to say about the new song, "We wrote 'When you Know Someone' with Trent Dabbs (Kacey Musgraves, COIN, Ingrid Michaelson) who helped us channel the emptiness we were feeling.
"He sang the lyric when you know someone, think you know someone and I remember all of us just feeling so exposed and so seen by him in that moment. It's a beautiful feeling of safety when you can write a song with people that truly understand where you're coming from, you can't hide and that's powerful."
The video was filmed at RC Harris water treatment plant, and the band said of the setting, "we were looking for a sense of brutalism mixed with beauty for this video and a lot of open space because the song feels very empty yet scenic." See the result below:
