Alt-Rock Radio Returns To New York City

ALT 92.3 FM heralds the return of alternative rock to New York City for the first time in six years. The new station is dedicated to delivering a true alternative for listeners, boasting an expertly curated playlist with local, informed discovery.

"In a city where alternative music is a way of life, we are thrilled to finally fill the void in radio in New York City," said Pat Paxton, Entercom's President of Programming. "With the launch of ALT 92.3, we will cater to the passionate audience who have helped define the genre for decades - and we couldn't be more excited to turn up the volume." Read more - here.